Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is enjoying a terrific run at the box office. The epic mythological action film is now chasing Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. But before that, it is inches away from rewriting history for Kannada cinema. Scroll below for the day 27 updates in all languages.

How much has Kantara Chapter 1 earned in India in all languages?

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has accumulated 596.65 crores in all languages in India in 27 days. On the 4th discounted Tuesday, it added 3.80 crores to the kitty, enjoying almost a 17% jump from the revised 3.25 crores garnered on Monday.

Kantara Chapter 1 was mounted on a reported budget of 125 crores. In only 27 days, the makers have minted a return on investment of 471.65 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI reaches 377%. It is now chasing Dashavatar (379.8%) to emerge as the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 337.4 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Day 23 – 6.1 crores

Day 24 – 9 crores

Day 25 – 10.4 crores

Day 26 – 3.25 crores

Day 27 – 3.80 crores

Total – 596.65 crores

Set to rewrite history for Sandalwood!

Kantara Chapter 1 is now only 3.35 crores away from entering the 600 crore club. With that, Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster will rewrite history for Kannada cinema by becoming the second film ever to enter the coveted club. The first and the only other film to have achieved the milestone is KGF Chapter 2, which concluded its Indian lifetime at 856 crores net.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 26 (All Languages)

Budget: 125 crores

India net: 596.65 crores

ROI: 377%

India Gross: 704.04 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper hit

