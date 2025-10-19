Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 is on a record-breaking spree. It has created history in Karnataka by becoming the first-ever 200 crore grosser! That’s not it; the mythological action drama has accumulated 500 crores in India, only the second Kannada film in history to achieve the milestone! Scroll below for the day 17 detailed report.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 amassed 12.50 crores on day 17, a 47% jump from the 8.50 crores earned on the third Friday. The Kannada and Hindi belts are neck-to-neck, while the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions continue to add footfalls.

The overall net box office collection concludes at 506.25 crore net in all languages in India. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 597.37 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 is the second Kannada film in history to cross the 500 crore mark. The only other film to have attained the milestone is Yash‘s KGF Chapter 2, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 856 crore net.

Battle against Jawan is on!

Hombale Films’ production is now competing against Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at the Indian box office. It must earn 543.22 crore+ to beat the Bollywood blockbuster and enter the top 10 highest-grossing films in India in all languages. The Diwali holidays will help it get closer to the target.

Creates history in Karnataka!

Kantara Chapter 1 has achieved many record-breaking feats at the Karnataka box office. Rishab Shetty starrer has added another feather to its cap by becoming the first film to cross the 200 crore mark in the Southern region.

Despite a slow start compared to KGF Chapter 2, it has crossed the lifetime collection of Yash’s film, which had grossed 183.6 crores in Karnataka.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 17 (All Languages)

Budget: 125 crores

India net: 506.25 crores

India gross: 597.37 crores

ROI: 305%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

