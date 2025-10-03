It was very well known that Kantara Chapter 1 would outshine its predecessor at the Indian box office. It made an impressive start, courtesy of the Gandhi Jayanti/ Dussehra national holiday. Unfortunately, Rishab Shetty’s film failed to beat Coolie and clocked the 3rd best opening of 2025 in Indian cinema. Scroll below for the day 1 report in all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 (All Languages)

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 clocked an opening of 61.50 crore net at the Indian box office, including paid previews. The homeground Kannada (20 crores*) was expected to perform well, but the Hindi belt gave neck-to-neck competition, bringing in a whopping 18.50 crores. The remaining sum comes from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions.

Just like worldwide, Kantara Chapter 1 has also clocked the 2nd best debut for a Kannada film in India. It is only behind Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which earned 116 crore net on its opening day. On the other hand, Kantara (2022) garnered only 1.95 crores on its day 1 in India, so one can imagine the massive hype the prequel has witnessed.

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Top 10 Indian openers of 2025

Rishab Shetty’s film was competing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie (65 crores) to score the second-highest opening in Indian cinema in 2025. Unfortunately, it lagged behind by a few crores and landed at the #3 spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest openers at the Indian box office in 2025:

They Call Him OG: 87.45 crores Coolie: 65 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 61.50 crores* Game Changer: 54 crores War 2: 52.5 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 47.5 crores Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Good Bad Ugly: 29.25 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 27 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 1 (All Languages)

India net: 61.50 crores

India gross: 75 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

