The Suriya starrer fantasy film Kanguva was released with many expectations at the box office on November 14, 2024. Mounted on an extensive scale of almost 350 crore, the film has turned out to be a box office disaster. By the looks of it, the film will be wrapping up below the 150-crore mark.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 5

On its 5th day, the movie is still struggling to breach the 100 crore milestone. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 56.75 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 66.96 crore. The overseas collection of the Suriya starrer is also disappointing, to say the least. The film has garnered around 22 crores with the overseas collection. With this, the worldwide collection of the movie comes to 88.96 crore. The movie is eyeing the 100 crore global milestone. However, the film is expected to wrap up the curtains below the 150 crore milestone after a week.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kanguva:

India net- 56.75 crores

India gross- 66.96 crores

Overseas gross- 22 crores

Worldwide gross- 88.96 crores

The opening of the Suriya starrer was itself not impressive at round 30 crore. The movie crashed totally on its second day. The numbers failed to come from Suriya’s home state, Tamil Nadu. The negative reviews from the critics and masses alike made things worse for the film. There was also a lack of organic buzz for the movie in totality. It is also unlikely that the film will be able to withstand the Pushpa 2 storm the next month.

About The Movie

Apart from Suriya, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Siva. It also stars Karthi in a cameo appearance.

