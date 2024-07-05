Kalki 2898 AD wrapped up its extended opening week on a rocking note and raked in a staggering 423 crores at the Indian box office. Within the first 8 days, it crossed the lifetime collection of Salaar and Baahubali: The Beginning to become Prabhas’ second highest-grossing of all time in the domestic market after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Now, let’s find out how it fared on the second Friday, i.e., day 9!

The Nag Ashwin directorial lacked chartbuster songs and massy trailer, but still, it took a flying start, all thanks to Prabhas’ stardom. The film enjoyed a massive chunk of business from the Telugu market, backed by a considerable chunk of business from the Hindi market. Thankfully, the content has been appreciated by the ticket-buying audience, which has helped in keeping the momentum intact after a brilliant start.

In the extended opening week, Kalki 2898 AD did a business of 423 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office. On day 9, the film entered into the second week and considering a reduction of some shows and ticket rates coming down a bit, the collection was expected to drop a bit. Yes, the dip has been witnessed but still, the overall number seems to be good.

As per early trends flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD is closing its second Friday in the range of 17-19 crores. If compared to Thursday’s 24 crores, it’s a considerable drop but still, the number looks good. Considering estimates, the magnum opus stands at 440-442 crores at the Indian box office after 9 days.

The film is expected to show a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday, especially in the Hindi market. On both days, a collection of well over 20 crores is expected, and it won’t be a surprise if Saturday touches 25 crores or goes beyond that. So, the biggie is aiming for a smooth entry into the 500 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Only Salman Khan’s Sikandar & Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2 Might Register #1 Bollywood Opening By Beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News