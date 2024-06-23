Kalki 2898 AD is set for its grand arrival next week. Considering Prabhas’s presence, the film was always expected to mark a bumper start, especially in the Southern region, and that’s exactly what’s happening. The full-fledged advance booking is yet to open but even in the limited pre-sales, the biggie is hinting at the box office storm it is ready to unleash. Keep reading to know more!

In form or out of form, Prabhas has always impressed us with his films’ openings. In the past, after the historic success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the actor failed to enjoy the expected success, but one thing remained consistent: the start of his releases. Now, as he is back in superb form after Salaar’s success, expectations from his next are very high.

Prabhas enjoys unparalleled stardom in the Telugu-speaking states. Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he also strongly influences other Southern regions. In the past, we have seen corporate offices declaring holidays on the occasion of his film’s release. So, even for Kalki 2898 AD, crazy scenes are expected from fans.

While Kalki 2898 AD is already enjoying thunderous response in the advance booking in overseas, the pre-sales in India started today at limited places. Even with limited places and shows, the film is displaying a crazy response. It is learned that within a few minutes of advance booking going live, the film sold tickets worth 50 lakh gross in Bengaluru. The number of tickets sold has gone past 13,000.

Apart from Bengaluru, Kalki 2898 AD is also enjoying stupendous response in several other locations, and even early morning shows are selling tickets like hotcakes. It is expected to shatter records once the full-fledged advance booking starts by the evening or tomorrow morning.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 27th June 2024.

