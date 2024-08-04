Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is putting all its energy to rake in an impressive score at ticket windows. After witnessing an expected dip on the sixth Friday, the film fired all cylinders yesterday and recorded a solid jump. While collections in overseas have now slowed down, the magnum opus is refusing to give up in the domestic market. Let’s find out where it stands at the worldwide box office after 38 days!

The Nag Ashwin directorial was released in theatres on 27 June, and after over a month, it is still adding a bit to its gigantic global tally. In India, the film maintained a score of 1 crore or more for 36 consecutive days. On day 37, there was a drop, and the collection went up to 0.68 crore, a drop from day 36’s 1.05 crores. Again yesterday (day 38), it witnessed a massive jump of 104.41% and earned 1.39 crores.

Adding another 1.39 crores on day 38, Kalki 2898 AD stands at a staggering 644.62 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 760.65 crores. Overseas, the biggie has now slowed down considerably, with just 0.20 crore, 0.10 crore, and 0.11 crore coming in on day 36, day 37, and day 38, respectively. On the whole, the international tally stands at 283.65 crores gross after the sixth Saturday.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Kalki 2898 AD’s worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 1044.30 crores gross. Today, the film will show another good jump, and eventually, before wrapping up the run, it’ll definitely hit the 1050 crore mark globally.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Kalki 2898 AD will premiere on Netflix on August 23. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

