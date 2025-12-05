Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty, has almost concluded its opening day at the Indian box office, and the run has been really good. Yes, the film has managed to pull off a strong start, despite experiencing low buzz a few days ago. In the final stage of advance booking, it picked up the momentum, and it remained throughout the opening day, helping the Mollywood legend register his 4th biggest opening post-COVID. Keep reading to know what day 1 early trends suggest!

The latest Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller concluded its opening day pre-sales on a good note, grossing around 2.5 crores in India. In Kerala alone, it sold tickets worth 2.25 crore gross. After such a response in pre-sales, everyone was hoping for a good turnout of the audience through spot bookings, and that’s exactly what happened.

Kalamkaval pulls off a solid score on day 1

Kalamkaval has opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, initial word of mouth is positive. Such reactions helped the film enter the acceleration mode, which was reflected in occupancy. In the morning shows, the film opened with a solid 40% occupancy. In the afternoon, it was 35%. Evening shows experienced a significant surge, with an occupancy of 54%. While the reports of night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that the film is going solid in the night shows.

While the final shows of the day are yet to conclude, early trends suggest that Kalamkaval has raked in a solid 4.5-5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Yes, the film has gone past the 4 crore mark, which is really good considering the genre. Since word of mouth is in favor, expect a strong score in the opening weekend.

Records 4th biggest opening for Mammootty post-COVID!

With 4.5-5 crores coming in, Kalamkaval has registered the 4th biggest opening for Mammootty in the post-COVID era. It surpassed CBI 5: The Brain (₹ 3.75 crores) to claim the 4th spot on the list.

Take a look at the top 5 post-COVID openers of Mammootty in India:

Turbo – 6.25 crores Agent – 5.95 crores Bheeshma Parvam – 5.8 crores Kalamkaval – 4.5-5 crores CBI 5: The Brain – 3.75 crores

