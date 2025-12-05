After being in the making for quite a long time, Dhurandhar finally arrived in theaters today (December 5), and very soon, it’ll be concluding its day 1. Featuring a powerful cast of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the excitement was high for the film. At the same time, there was a worrying situation from the box office point of view, as pre-sales were lower than expected. However, it’s glad to know that the magnum opus has exceeded all expectations, managing a score of above 25 crore net.

Dhurandhar exceeds expectations at the Indian box office on day 1

Despite the strong run of Tere Ishk Mein, the latest spy action thriller bagged an impressive show count of over 13,000. In pre-sales, it grossed over 9 crores, and all eyes were set on its performance through spot bookings. In the morning shows, it registered a fair occupancy of 15% but picked up really well from afternoon shows. With positive word of mouth coming into play, it gained further traction in evening and night shows.

All thanks to a significant jump in evening and night shows, Dhurandhar is heading towards a score of 28-30 crore net at the Indian box office, as per early trends. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has managed to go past the 25 crore mark, which is simply superb.

Looking at advance booking trends, Dhurandhar was hinting at a start of 18-20 crores, but on D-day, it changed the game and hit it out of the park.

Records the biggest opening for Ranveer Singh!

With 28-30 crores coming in, the magnum opus has registered the biggest ever opening for Ranveer Singh in India. It surpassed Padmaavat (24 crore net) to claim the top spot.

Take a look at Ranveer’s top 5 openers:

Dhurandhar – 28-30 crores Padmaavat – 24 crores (including paid previews) Simmba – 20.72 crores Gully Boy – 19.40 crores Gunday – 16.12 crores

