Tamil period mystery drama thriller Kaantha has concluded only one week in theatres. Unfortunately, the box office collection has already witnessed a huge drop on the second Friday! Things don’t look very favorable for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Scroll below for the day 8 report.

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Kaantha earned only 30 lakhs on day 8. It suffered an unexpected 80% drop in the last 24 hours, compared to 1.50 crore garnered on the previous day. Selvamani Selvaraj‘s directorial opened to mixed reviews. Even during the first weekend, it failed to drive the required footfalls and growth. All eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday collection, which will be make or break!

The overall net collection in India has reached 21.05 crore net in 8 days. Kaantha is reportedly mounted on a budget of 40 crores. So far, the makers have recovered 52.62% of the estimated investments. However, it has already dropped under 50 lakhs, which means the journey towards success will not be easy. In fact, there are more probabilities that the Tamil drama will end up as a losing affair. Including taxes, the gross earnings have come to 24.83 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 4.35 crores

Day 2 – 5 crores

Day 3 – 4.5 crores

Day 4 – 1.8 crores

Day 5 – 1.85 crores

Day 6 – 1.75 crores

Day 7 – 1.50 crores

Day 8 – 30 lakhs

Total – 21.05 crores

Set to surpass Kudumbasthan

Amid all the chaos, there’s one moment to look forward to. Rana Daggubati co-starrer will soon surpass the hit 2025 Tamil comedy drama Kudumbasthan at the Indian box office. K Manikandan starrer had concluded its lifetime at 23.49 crores. It is now to be seen how soon Kaantha surpasses its rival.

Kaantha Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 40 crores

India net: 21.05 crores

Budget recovery: 52.62%

India gross: 24.83 crores

Overseas gross: 8.2 crores

Worldwide gross: 33 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Clocks His 7th Highest Opening Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News