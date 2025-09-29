Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 is now chasing Kesari Chapter 2 at the worldwide box office. It will soon clock the 150 crore mark and unlock a major milestone for our Khiladi. Scroll below for the global update after 10 days!

Jolly LLB 3 set to dominate Mahavatar Narsimha overseas!

Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is performing much better than Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which grossed 15 crore gross in its lifetime. The black comedy legal drama has accumulated 27 crore gross so far and is all set to surpass the Indian animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha (28 crore gross) at the overseas box office. That milestone will be comfortably unlocked today.

150 crore mark loading worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Jolly LLB 3 has accumulated 93.50 crore net, which is approximately 110.33 crores in gross earnings. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings reach 137.33 crore gross after 10 days.

The 150 crore mark is now the next big milestone! It only needs 12.67 crore more in the kitty. In the process, it will also surpass Kesari Chapter 2‘s global haul of 145.55 crore gross and emerge as Akshay Kumar’s fifth highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar grossers at the worldwide box office (post-COVID):

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores Housefull 5 – 266.06 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 137.33 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 8

India net: 93.50 crores

India gross: 110.33 crores

Overseas gross: 27 crores

Worldwide gross: 137.33 crores

