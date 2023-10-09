Jawan Box Office Day 33 (Early Trends): It’s been little more than a month since Shah Rukh Khan’s film hit the big screens on September 7. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and others, the film also saw SRK reuniting with his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone in the Atlee directorial. The actress, who was briefly seen in the film, garnered accolades for his action sequence. Now, 32 days have passed since its release, the film has garnered Rs 566.33 crore till now.

The SRK starrer seems to remain unaffected despite the new releases. Films like The Great India Family, Fukrey 3, and The Vaccine War came and went, but only one film that has glued to the silver screen is Atlee’s directorial. Now scroll down to know how much it minted on Day 33.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has maintained its pace and continued to rock. Despite the release of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, the film collected around Rs 1-1.50 crore*. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 567.33-567.83 crore* After garnering Rs 1.90 crore on the 5th Friday and Rs 2.30 crore on the 5th Saturday, it witnessed a jump on its fifth Sunday as it collected Rs 2.90 crore.

For the unversed, Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated Jawan with 3 stars and wrote in our review, “The mummy-form SRK, who shatters every last of his enemies, is seen asking, “Main Kaun Hoon?” (Who am I?) with the expression those actors have who are brought back to the shows after being in a Coma for months because of the high-payment demand. A kid promises him, “I’ll find out who you’re when I grow up!” adding to the typical Atlee drama. Thirty years later, we’ve Vikram Rathore SRK, a police officer turned Robinhood.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar showered praises on Jawan for crossing 1000 crore milestone and said that he hopes Bollywood films now cross 2000-3000 crore mark.

