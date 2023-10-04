Jawan Box Office Day 28 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan starrer is still doing what others fail to do after reaching a certain point- getting good numbers even after 28 days of its release. The film, which hit the big screens on September 7, will soon complete a month of its release at the box office, but we must say what a journey it has been right from day 1. The Atlee directorial has been on a record-breaking spree right from the day it collected Rs 75 crore on day 1, becoming the highest opener in the Hindi film industry.

After the successful press conference, the superstar recently met his fans at an event, and videos have already taken the web by storm. On the other hand, Koimoi recently brought you an exclusive interview of writer Sumit Arora, who spilled the beans on many things. Now scroll down to know how much it collected on day 28.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has maintained the momentum, bringing in the same numbers as yesterday (Day 27). Reportedly, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has minted around Rs 2.3 crore* for its Hindi version at the domestic box office on Day 28. With the latest collection, the film’s total numbers now stand at Rs 558.39-559.39 crore*. For the unversed, it earned Rs 1,95 crore, yesterday, making its total collection of Rs 556.39 crore within 27 days.

Meanwhile, at the domestic and even at the international box offices, it is Shah Rukh Khan vs. Shah Rukh Khan. After beating Pathaan and becoming the 6th Indian film to touch a 1000 crore milestone worldwide, it became the top grosser in UAE-GCC.

While Jawan is gradually slowing down, it still has managed to do what others fail to do even after 15 days of its release. It has set a significant benchmark and how! Don’t you agree?

