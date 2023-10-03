Jawan Box Office Day 27 (Early Trends): In less than a month since its release on the big screens worldwide, the Shah Rukh Khan-led action thrilled had broken and made several box office records both at the domestic market and overseas. For those who don’t know, this Atlee directorial is currently at the No. 5 spot on the Highest-Grossing Indian Film worldwide and is only climbing the ladder with each passing day.

As the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone co-starrer continues to mint more moolah at the ticket windows, we tell you how much the film has likely earned today.

As per the early trend reports coming in, Jawan has likely done business in the Rs 2-3 crore range with its Hindi version on Day 27. With the film’s current collection standing at Rs 555.79 crore*- having earned Rs 8 crore* yesterday (aka on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti), the addition of today’s expected income takes the Shah Rukh Kha’s film’s total in the Rs 557.79-558.79 crore* range for its Hindi version.

Talking about Jawan’s other box office achievements in recent days, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film has been creating havoc in Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As reported earlier today, the Atlee directorial is currently the second Highest-Grossing Indian Film in the German-speaking country with a collection of €683K (around Rs 5.957 crore). It now aims to surpass SRK’s Pathaan to take the No. 1 spot.

As for UAE, the action-thriller has become the top grosser in the Gulf country by earning over $15.7M in just 25 days, leaving behind his other 2023 release, Pathaan, as well as Baahubali 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Dangal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

