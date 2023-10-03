On the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, Jawan [Hindi] has scored very good all over again. The film collected 8 crores* more, and that’s truly amazing. In fact, words can’t describe the kind of run that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is having because it’s not as if it’s without any competition, and still, the numbers are so good.

The film has been seeing a constant rise in footfalls right through this extended weekend and is making the most of the holiday season where a partial holiday came on Thursday, and then a full-blown national holiday came right after the weekend, hence resulting in five bountiful days. Yes, the collections will show a drop today for sure, but still 2 crores will definitely come in with an outside chance of even 2.50 crores being hit.

Jawan has, in fact, also gone past the 550 crores mark and currently stands at 555.79 crores*. This is the highest that any Hindi film has ever collected, even across all languages as Pathaan lifetime score (including dubbed versions) was 543.05 crores and Jawan has already taken a huge lead over in just the Hindi version. A lifetime score of 590 crores is now there for taking and Jawan has now set the stage for the next Bollywood release to aim for 600 crores in just the Hindi version.

All time mega blockbuster for a reason.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

