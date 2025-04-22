The Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Telugu spy action-comedy Jack is witnessing a pitiful run at the box office. After his successful stint with Tillu Square last year, Sidhu’s latest release has massively failed to recreate the success of his last box office outing. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Jack Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer earned a mere 2 lakhs at the box office. This was a huge drop of around 84.61% since the movie amassed 13 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 7.79 crores.

The movie is now inching towards 8 crores but its fate is sealed. It has emerged as a colossal disaster and is most likely to wrap up below 10 crores. Jack had also attained mostly negative reviews from the critics and masses alike which also affected its collections.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s 2024 action-crime drama Tillu Square was a hit at the box office. Not only this but within its 12-day collections at the Indian box office, it had garnered 65.20 crores. This results in Jack lagging behind from the movie’s 12-day collections by around 88%.

Jack will close its curtains as the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. The movie is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.79 crores, the film has managed to cover only 22% of its budget.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Jack has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. It also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Naresh and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

