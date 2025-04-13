Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol starrer Jaat has finally crossed the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office. The graph has been upward ever since the opening day, which is a good sign. But the action thriller finally achieved its potential on the last day of the weekend. Scroll below for day 4 early trends.

Shines bright on Sunday!

Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial had missed out on the double-digit score on the first day as well as on Saturday. Despite favorable word-of-mouth, it wasn’t witnessing footfalls at full force. But the Sunday collections are a huge sigh of relief.

As per early trends, Jaat added box office collections in the range of 13-14 crores on day 4. It has witnessed a growth of around 31-41% compared to 9.95 crores earned on Saturday. The overall box office collections in the extended opening weekend will land around 39.57-40.57 crores.

Crushes 4 Bollywood films of 2025

With each passing day, Jaat is climbing up the ladder amongst the highest Hindi grossers of 2025. It has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Deva, Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release), Game Changer, and The Diplomat to become the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 in India.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Chhaava – 603.11 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 127.87 crores* Jaat – 39.57-40.57 crores (Axestimates) The Diplomat – 39.13 crores* Game Changer (Hindi) – 37.47 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) – 35.55 crores Deva – 33.97 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores YJHD (re-release) – 19.09 crores

It is now to be seen whether Jaat manages to enter the top 3. It will enjoy another holiday tomorrow due to Ambedkar Jayanti. After that, the real test at the ticket windows will begin and determine its lifetime projections.

There is also another roadblock incoming on April 18, 2025 – Kesari Chapter 2.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Odela 2 Box Office: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Has An Easy Target For The ‘Hit’ Verdict – Decoding The Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News