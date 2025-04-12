Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, and Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat witnessed good growth on Saturday. The weekend magic is coming into play amid little competition and favorable reviews. Scroll below for the early trends of day 3 box office collection now!

Finally hits a double-digit score

There was scope to hit the double-digit mark on the opening day. Gopichand Malineni’s directorial fell short by a few inches, adding 9.62 crores to the kitty. As per the early trends, it has finally achieved the small feat, garnering 10-11 crores on day 3.

Jaat saw a 43-57% growth in box office collections compared to 7 crores earned on Friday. The overall earnings will now stand somewhere in the range of 26.62-27.62 crores.

Climbs up among top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025

In only two days, Sunny Deol starrer entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. In another 24 hours, it has climbed up the ladder, surpassing as many as three other films.

Jaat is now the 8th highest Hindi grosser of 2025. After Crazxy, it has left behind the lifetime earnings of Sonu Sood’s Fateh, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release, and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Chhaava – 603.11 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 127.12 crores* The Diplomat – 38.71 crores* Game Changer (Hindi) – 37.47 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) – 35.55 crores Deva – 33.97 crores Jaat – 26.62-27.62 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores YJHD (re-release) – 19.09 crores

The next target is Shahid Kapoor‘s Deva, which minted 33.97 crores in its lifetime. That milestone will be unlocked tomorrow, making it to the 7th spot.

