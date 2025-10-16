Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Idli Kadai is unfortunately a big box office disappointment! There were huge expectations from the Tamil drama, but it will fail even to reach the breakeven stage. But there’s good news as it has surpassed Captain Miller at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 15 update!

Idli Kadai India Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Idli Kadai added 40 lakhs to the kitty on day 15. It witnessed another dip compared to the 49 lakhs earned on the discounted Tuesday. The net box office collection in India reaches 49.69 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 58.63 crores.

Dhanush’s directorial is reportedly mounted at a cost of 100 crores. In two weeks, the makers have only recovered around 50% of the estimated budget. The Kollywood drama will conclude its box office run in India as a flop!

Beats Captain Miller worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Nithya Menen co-starrer has accumulated 12.15 crore gross. The expectations were higher since Raayan performed far better. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total of Idli Kadai surges to 70.78 crore gross after 15 days.

It has surpassed Captain Miller to emerge as Dhanush’s 8th highest-grossing film globally!

Check out Dhanush’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide:

Raayan (2024): 155.92 crores Vaathi (2023): 118.20 crores Thiruchitrambalam (2022): 112.50 crores Raanjhana (2013): 92.60 crores Kuberaa (2025): 90.89 crores Idli Kadai (2025): 70.78 crores Captain Miller (2024): 67.99 crores Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014): 72.40 crores Karnan (2021): 68.20 crores Asuran (2019): 67 crores Vada Chennai (2018): 63 crores

The next target will be to surpass Kuberaa but that will remain out of reach as the Kollywood drama is nearing its saturation at the ticket windows.

Idli Kadai Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget: 100 crores

India net: 49.69 crores

Budget recovery: 50%

India gross: 58.63 crores

Overseas gross: 12.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 70.78 crores

