Hridayapoorvam starring Mohanlal opened at a decent number at the box office, bringing a good and a bad news for the superstar! While the film managed to enter the top 5 Malayalam openers of 2025, it failed to enter the top 5 openers of Mohanlal post-COVID.

Top 5 Malayalam Openers Of 2025!

The film helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, managed to enter the top 5 openers of Malayalm Cinema in 2025 in India. It surpassed Mammootty’s Bazooka and pushed it out of the top 3 openers of 2025, in fact! Bazooka earned 3.2 crore on its opening day!

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the opening day, August 28, Thursday, Hridayapoorvam managed to open in the range of 3.25 – 3.4 crore. This clearly makes it the third biggest Malayalam opener of 2025 in India.

Check out the top 5 Malayalam openers of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections).

L2: Empuraan: 21 crore Thudarum: 5.3 crore Hridayapoorvam: 3.25 crore Bazooka: 3.2 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 2.75 crore

Fails To Beat Mohanlal’s Top 5 Openers!

However, Hridayapoorvam failed to beat Mohanlal’s top 5 openers post COVID. The fifth spot is still held by Aarattu that opened at 3.62 crore at the box office!

Here are Mohanlal’s top 5 openers post-COVID.

L2: Empuraan: 21 crore Marakkar: 6.37 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 5.65 crore Thudarum: 5.30 crore Aaraattu: 3.62 crore

Hridayapoorvam Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, the film managed to register an occupancy of 28.9% in the theaters excluding the night shows. The film got some competition from Naslen’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra as well. Though it remained lower than Mohanlal’s film. Hopefully the film grows over the weekend after a good word-of-mouth.

