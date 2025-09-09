Mohanlal continues his successful streak. After Thudarum, Hridayapoorvam has emerged as a box office success. The romantic comedy is now aiming to become the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.
Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 12
It would be safe to say that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has stolen the thunder. As per Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam earned 1.34 crores on day 12. It suffered a 36% drop compared to the 2.10 crore garnered last Friday.
The net earnings in India conclude at 30.54 crores. Mohanlal starrer is made on a budget of 30 crores. In only 12 days, it has recovered its total budget and entered the safe zone. Hridayapoorvam is officially a success at the Indian box office, with return on investment of 1.8%. Including taxes, the gross collection reaches 36.03 crores.
Trending
Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:
- Week 1: 20 crores (8 days)
- Day 9: 2.70 crores
- Day 10: 3.30 crores
- Day 11: 3.20 crores
- Day 12: 1.34 crores
Total: 30.54 crores
Set to beat Officer On Duty!
The budget may have been recovered, but things aren’t very favorable at the ticket windows. Sathyan Anthikad’s directorial must hold its fort with a stable run as the earnings have fallen below the 1.50 crore mark. Hridayapoorvam is currently the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is only 1.06 crores away from axing the lifetime of Officer On Duty and stealing the 5th spot.
Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 (India net collection) below:
- Thudarum: 122 crores
- L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores
- Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores
- Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 38.95 crores
- Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores
- Hridayapoorvam: 30.54 crores
- Rekhachithram: 27 crores
- Maranamass: 18.77 crores
- Narivetta: 18.39 crores
- Prince And Family: 17.06 crores
Hridayapoorvam Box Office Summary Day 12
- India net: 30.54 crores
- India gross: 36.03 crores
- Budget: 30 crores
- ROI: 1.8%
- Verdict: Success
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 4: Massive 70% Drop But Inches Away From Entering Top 10 Kollywood Grossers Of 2025!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News