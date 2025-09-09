Mohanlal continues his successful streak. After Thudarum, Hridayapoorvam has emerged as a box office success. The romantic comedy is now aiming to become the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 12

It would be safe to say that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has stolen the thunder. As per Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam earned 1.34 crores on day 12. It suffered a 36% drop compared to the 2.10 crore garnered last Friday.

The net earnings in India conclude at 30.54 crores. Mohanlal starrer is made on a budget of 30 crores. In only 12 days, it has recovered its total budget and entered the safe zone. Hridayapoorvam is officially a success at the Indian box office, with return on investment of 1.8%. Including taxes, the gross collection reaches 36.03 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 20 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 2.70 crores

Day 10: 3.30 crores

Day 11: 3.20 crores

Day 12: 1.34 crores

Total: 30.54 crores

Set to beat Officer On Duty!

The budget may have been recovered, but things aren’t very favorable at the ticket windows. Sathyan Anthikad’s directorial must hold its fort with a stable run as the earnings have fallen below the 1.50 crore mark. Hridayapoorvam is currently the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is only 1.06 crores away from axing the lifetime of Officer On Duty and stealing the 5th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Thudarum: 122 crores L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 38.95 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Hridayapoorvam: 30.54 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 18.77 crores Narivetta: 18.39 crores Prince And Family: 17.06 crores

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Summary Day 12

India net: 30.54 crores

India gross: 36.03 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 1.8%

Verdict: Success

