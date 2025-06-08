Housefull 5 is enjoying a fantastic run at the Indian box office. It was one of the most anticipated films of 2025 and is very well living upto the expectations so far. Akshay Kumar is now competing against his own Kesari Chapter 2 among the top 5 worldwide grossers of 2025. Scroll below for day 2 updates!

Housefull 5 Domestic Box Office Collection

It’s been only upward and onwards for Housefull 5, which arrived in theatres on June 6, 2025. In the first two days, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has accumulated 56.73 crore net in India. It is currently the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the domestic box office.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Earnings

At the overseas box office, Akshay Kumar starrer 116% growth in the last 24 hours. The total sum from the international market surges to 24 crores*.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown of Housefull 5 in 2 days:

India net: 56.73 crores

India gross: 66.94 crores

Overseas gross: 24 crores

Worldwide gross: 90.94 crores

The comedy thriller will easily enter the 100 crore club today. If the box office collections witness a further jump from Saturday, it also has the chance to drive straight into the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 worldwide.

The target is to surpass Kesari Chapter 2, which has earned 145.55 crores gross at the global box office.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 worldwide below:

Chaava: 827.06 crores Raid 2: 239.44 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crores

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid grossers

Housefull 5 has axed the worldwide lifetime of many Akshay Kumar flops in the post-Covid era. The list includes Mission Raniganj, Raksha Bandhan, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, and Selfiee, among others.

It will today leave behind Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and secure a place among the top 5 post-covid grossers of Khiladi Kumar globally.

Check out the top 5 worldwide grossers of Akshay Kumar (post-COVID):

Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore

