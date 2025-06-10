Housefull 5 is witnessing a fantastic run at the Indian box office. It is only of those Bollywood films that barely got impacted by the negative word-of-mouth. The comedy thriller is now only 15 crores away from entering Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India. Scroll below for day 5 early trends!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 5 Early Estimates

The mid-week blues were inevitable, so the makers employed a smart strategy by selling tickets at 50% off. The discounted prices worked in favor as the occupancy throughout the day remained better on similar lines as Monday. As per early trends, Housefull 5 earned around 11-12 crores on day 5.

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial faced a drop of around 8-16% compared to day 4. With a steady hold, Housefull 5 is the leading audience choice. Besides, raking in a double-digit score on a working Tuesday is commendable!

The overall net earnings of Housefull 5 in India will land around 115.98-116.98 crores. It is now inching towards the 150 crore mark. The stakes are high as it is made on an estimated budget of 225 crores. The comedy thriller is close to recovering 50% of the reported cost.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 32.38 crores

Day 3: 35.10 crores

Day 4: 13.15 crores

Day 5: 11-12 crores (estimates)

Total: 115.98-116.98 crores

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers in India

Akshay Kumar has scored his 18th film in the 100 crore club with Housefull 5. The comedy thriller aims to surpass Rowdy Rathore and book its place amongst his top 10 highest-grossers of all time.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films in India (net collections):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores

Good Newwz – 201.14 crores

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores

Kesari – 153 crores

OMG 2 – 150 crores

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores

Housefull 5 needs around 15 crores more in the kitty to steal the #10th spot from Rowdy Rathore. That milestone will be easily unlocked in its first week.

