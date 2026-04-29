After spending 53 days in theaters, Pixar’s latest animated film, Hoppers, ranks as the third-highest-grossing title of 2026 so far domestically, according to Box Office Mojo, trailing only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($386.9 million) and Project Hail Mary ($306.1 million). However, with Antoine Fuqua’s musical drama Michael catching up fast, it remains to be seen how long Hoppers can hold on to its No.3 position. On Monday (April 27), the Daniel Chong-directed feature collected another $0.1 million from North American locations, placing it among the top ten titles on the daily domestic box office chart.

As of now, the sci-fi comedy has earned $164.3 million domestically, and combined with its $206 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $370.3 million. Since the film was made on a reported $150 million budget, it needs to earn an additional $4.7 million globally to reach its estimated $375 million box office break-even point, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

As it continues its theatrical run, Hoppers is now less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic earnings of another animated classic – Kung Fu Panda 2. Keep reading to find out the exact amount it needs to earn to achieve that target and how soon it can cross that figure.

Hoppers vs. Kung Fu Panda 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $164.3 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $370.3 million

Kung Fu Panda 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $165.2 million

International: $500.4 million

Worldwide: $665.7 million

The above figures suggest that although the Kung Fu Panda sequel has a much higher worldwide total, the box office competition at the domestic level is quite close. As of now, Hoppers needs to earn around $0.9 million to surpass Kung Fu Panda 2 in North American earnings.

Despite already being available on digital platforms in the U.S., even if Hoppers registers a 50% drop in the current week (April 27 to May 3) compared to the previous week’s (April 20-26) $2.8 million collection, it is expected to close this $0.9 million gap and potentially outgross Kung Fu Panda 2 in North America. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Hoppers?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the Pixar animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Trailer

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