Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Day 13 Collection! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past sky-rocketed our expectations with its opening day. Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pande starrer surpassed all expectations during its opening week. But there’s been an unexpected crash since the arrival of Cocktail 2. The end may be near for Vikram Bhatt‘s directorial. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

How much has it earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past collected 20 lakh on day 13. It has witnessed another 16% drop compared to 24 lakh collected on the discounted Tuesday. There was already strong competition against Cocktail 2. Starting tomorrow, it will also have to battle Welcome To The Jungle, possibly leading to a further reduction in screen count.

The total box office collection have reached 18.16 crore net in India. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 21.42 crore.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 15.9 crore

Day 8 – 50 lakh

Day 9 – 50 lakh

Day 10 – 55 lakh

Day 11 – 27 lakh

Day 12 – 24 lakh

Day 13 – 20 lakh

Total – 18.16 crore

What is the budget of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past?

The supernatural horror film is mounted on a budget of 15 crore. In 13 days, the makers have earned profits of 21%. It has gained the plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past could have enjoyed a far better run at the box office, had their been no competition. But it has unfortunately reached its saturation, far before expectations.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 18.16 crore

ROI: 21%

India gross: 21.42 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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