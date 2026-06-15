While big-budget urban dramas and niche content-driven films routinely struggle to survive the dreaded weekday drop, the horror genre in India continues to operate with its golden set of box office rules. In what I would call a phenomenal theatrical run, Mimoh’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has absolutely smashed its competition, crushing the crucial Monday test as well.

As per the early trends for Day 4, Monday, the horror sequel has refused to slow down, bringing more than the collective total of Governor, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s total Monday earnings!

Haunted 3D Box Office Day 4 Estimates

For most films, a 50% drop on a Monday is considered healthy. However, Haunted 3D has turned the tide. The film has pocketed a jaw-dropping 2.20 to 2.40 crore on Monday, day 4, June 15 at the box office, playing across a massive 4,573 shows nationwide with a 12% occupancy.

The real testimony to the film’s organic pull is the unparalleled demand, after which the theater owners have systematically slashed the showtimes of other underperforming titles to make way for this horror film. With Monday’s numbers securely locked in, the cumulative 4-day total for the film has climbed to 11.5 – 11.7 crore.

The box office clash was projected to be a balanced battle. Instead, Haunted 3D has surprisingly ruled with total dominance over its direct competitors. Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (starring Diljit Dosanjh) and Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata have both felt the Monday pressure, while Manoj Bajpayee’s financial drama Governor slipped below the 60-lakh mark on Monday.

With an 11+ crore haul already in its kitty in just four days, the film has easily emerged as a good earner, and in all probability, it will sail past the lifetime collection of its 2011 original (27 crore).

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 3: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Takes A Huge Jump Of 127% From The Opening Day!

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