When it comes to an Imtiaz Ali directorial, the opening day numbers rarely tell the complete story. His films are classic slow-burners that rely heavily on word-of-mouth to catch up with the emotional frequency of the narrative. After starting its theatrical journey on a quiet note, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, the romantic drama has registered a spectacular jump over its opening weekend.

Despite finding ways to survive a four-way box office battle against major releases like Haunted 3D, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Governor, the musical romance has witnessed a stellar 127% growth on Sunday compared to its opening day.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, June 14, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 2.5 crore at the box office. This is a very good leap from its Day 1 collection, which stood at a conservative 1.15 crore. With Sunday’s numbers locked in, the cumulative three-day opening weekend domestic total for the film stands at a healthy 5.5 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film in India.

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Total: 5.5 crore

While a section of the mass audience has drifted toward the horror franchise Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga has successfully carved out its own niche. The film’s performance pushed it to the number two spot for the biggest romantic weekend of 2026. From here, it needs a steady pace over the week to reach a respectable spot before Cocktail 2 arrives.

Check out the weekend collections of all the romantic dramas of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Chand Mera Dil: 12.47 crore

Main Vapas Aaunga: 6.7 – 6.9 crore

Do Deewane Seher Mein: 4.2 crore

Ek Din: 3.05 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Governor VS Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Is Leading Over Manoj Bajpayee By A Margin Of Only 4.2%!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News