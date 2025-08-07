Pawan Kalyan led Hari Hara Veera Mallu is made on a staggering budget of 300 crores. The Telugu historical action adventure film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is a major disaster at the worldwide box office. However, it has a chance to enter the top 5 Telugu grossers of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 14 report!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Domestic Box Office Collection

In 14 days, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has accumulated 84.51 crores at the Indian box office. It was released in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. In a disappointing turn, Pawan Kalyan’s film wrapped up its run in all the belts except Tollywood.

It added only 21 lakhs to the kitty on day 14, witnessing another fall from 30 lakhs earned the previous day. The gross earnings in India conclude at 99.72 crores.

Overseas Earnings

At the international box office too, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sathyaraj’s co-starrer is a box office bomb. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has amassed only 14.50 crore gross overseas.

Worldwide Total

Combining both the regions, the worldwide box office collection surged to 114.22 crore gross. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film at the global box office. It is only 6.36 crores away from entering the top 5 by beating HIT 3. However, the daily collection has now fallen below the 50 lakh mark, which has made the target extremely challenging. The upcoming weekend is the last hope for Pawan Kalyan’s film.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores HIT 3: 120.58 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Worldwide Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 84.51 crores

India gross: 99.72 crores

Overseas gross: 14.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 114.22 crores

