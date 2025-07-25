Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol‘s Hari Hara Veera Mallu kicked off its theatrical journey on a solid note, only to go downhill on day 2. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has dropped more than expected on the second day, sending out a big warning. Usually, a massive opening is associated with a considerable drop on the following day, but in this case, the fall was more brutal than everyone thought. Keep reading to know what the box office early trends have to suggest!

Poor word-of-mouth dents the film on Friday

On Thursday (July 24), the Tollywood period action drama clocked a solid start, which led to a record opening (including premieres) for the Power Star. However, the film was bound to witness a big drop on the second day since reviews and word-of-mouth are not in favor. Still, due to Pawan’s stardom, it was expected to maintain at least a decent hold, which didn’t happen.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu saw a big setback as the morning shows started with 18% occupancy. In the afternoon, there was a slight improvement with an occupancy of 20%. In the evening shows, it jumped up to 27%. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it is learned that there hasn’t been any major turnaround.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu crashes at the Indian box office on day 2

As per early trends flowing in, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is closing its day 2 at just 9-10 crores. Compared to day 1 of 34.75 crores (as per Sacnilk), the film faced a brutal drop of 74.1-71.22%, which is shocking. Overall, it has earned 56.5-57.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – 12.75 crores

Day 1 – 34.75 crores

Day 2 – 9-10 crores

Total – 56.5-57.5 crores

Pawan Kalyan starrer needs a major push

From here, the Pawan Kalyan starrer needs a miraculous turnaround on Saturday, and it must earn 20 crores at least. On Sunday, it must target 22-25 crores. If such a turnaround doesn’t happen over the weekend, the film will move towards a disappointing box office verdict.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Needs $300 Million+ To Beat Jurassic World Dominion’s Returns, But Is It Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News