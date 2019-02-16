Gully Boy Box Office: With 32.50 Crores, It Eliminates THIS Film To Enter The List Of Alia Bhatt’s Highest Grossing Films

Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is setting the screens on fire with its strong content. Released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Gully Boy is being loved by each and everyone out there! The film took a flying start on its opening day itself by raking in 19.40 crores at the box office.

Since then, there’s no stopping for it! With each film, Alia has proved her flawlessness and amazing acting skills. Be it Raazi or Dear Zindagi; Alia has impressed the viewers with her splendid performances.

On its day 2, Gully Boy stands at the grand total of 32.50 crores, and with this number, the film has successfully crossed Alia’s Highway (27.25 crores) in her list. Now that the weekend is here, Gully Boy is expected to collect a huge number on Saturday. Soon it will cross her film Shaandaar (42.00 crores) in the list of her highest grossing films. Her highest grossing film is Raazi which had collected 123.17 crores. Now, one has to see if Gully Boy will become her highest grosser ever!

Recently, Bollywood actress Aruna Irani expressed her wish and said that Alia is the best person who can do her biopic. I have seen a lot of biopics and most of them only show the good and positive sides of the person. But I feel every aspect of the person must be shown, be it good or bad. Only then will you remain true to the person,” Aruna said in a statement.

“I was approached by many filmmakers for my biopic. If I ever go ahead with it, I will definitely want all aspects of my life to be covered. I feel Alia Bhatt will fit in my shoes the best,” she added.

