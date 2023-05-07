After a good first day of 7 crores*, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had a marginal increase in numbers on Saturday as 8 crores* came in. The good thing is that there is an incremental improvement because it could easily have stayed flat as well.

Of course, had the film entered the double-digit zone then it would have been even better as that would have indicated an overall good weekend in the making. A few weeks back when John Wick: Chapter 4 had released then it had seen a much better day-on-day growth and that had resulted in 27 crores coming in after the first day numbers of 6 crores. In the case of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the weekend would be lesser than John Wick: Chapter 4 even though the first day is a bit higher.

So far, the film has collected 15 crores* and the best-case scenario for the Marvel superhero film is to earn 25 crores by the close of the weekend. This also means that a lifetime of 50 crores is now out of the equation for this film which is doing just about decent business overall and eventually would be competing with Marvel’s last outing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which had accumulated 43.69 crores in its final run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

