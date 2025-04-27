It is sad to see a film with extremely positive reviews failing to drive the desired footfalls to the box office. We’re talking about Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The action thriller based on terrorism has shown good growth but is heading towards scoring one of the lowest weekends of 2025 in Bollywood. Check out the day 2 collections!

Facing strong competition!

Needless to say, Ground Zero is majorly suffering due to the box office clash with as many as three films. Kesari Chapter 2 is the go-to choice of the audience, followed by Jaat. Andaz Apna Apna is also causing a divide in the footfalls. Despite all odds, Emraan Hashmi starrer has shown 58% growth on day 2.

Ground Zero has made estimated collections of 1.90 crores on Saturday. The cumulative total in India now stands at 3.10 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 3.65 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.20 crore

Day 2: 1.90 crore

Total: 3.10 crores

To clock 3rd lowest opening weekend in 2025?

So far, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial has even failed to match the box office collections of Deva, The Diplomat, Fateh or Emergency. It is heading towards recording the third-lowest lowest opening of 2025.

Check out the lowest first weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:

Phule: 41 lakhs (2 days) Superboys Of Malegaon: 1.82 crores Ground Zero: 3.10 crores (2 days) Crazxy: 4.25 crores Loveyapa: 4.75 crores Azaad: 4.75 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crores Badass Ravikumar: 9.72 crores Fateh: 10.71 crores Emergency: 12.26 crores

Unfortunately, after 3 days, Ground Zero will rank among the top 5 lowest opening weekends. The pace must pick up, or it will be pushed out of theatres with the arrival of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii on May 1, 2025.

