Good Newwz Box Office: Amidst the wave of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Akshay Kumar led Good Newwz has been able to find its space during its 4th-weekend run. The comic caper added another 4.04 to sail through the 200 crore mark in India.

Good Newwz has accumulated 201.14 crores at the end of 24 days of theatrical run and also saw a hike in profits with 111.72% in Koimoi Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019. Made at a cost of 95 crores, the film has earned an ROI (Returns On Investment) of 106.14 crores and will surely beat Prabhas starrer Saaho’s profit of 112.85% in the list before wrapping its lifetime run.

Check out the most profitable films of 2019:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Good Newwz is currently the 14th most profitable film of the year.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently expressed that he is overwhelmed with the success of “Good Newwz“, and said the success makes him confident that a movie with a good message will always fetch appreciation.

Akshay said, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject that had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation.”

