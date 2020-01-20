Saif Ali Khan Agreed On Doing Bunty Aur Babli 2 Just Because Of THIS Person

The 2005 Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachcha starrer Bunty Aur Babli, was loved by the audiences due to the crackling chemistry between the duo. The film was also well received by the critics and fared well at the box office as well. Now, after more than a decade, YRF has got its sequel – Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, debutant Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

While one may have expected the makers to rope in Abhishek Bachchan to reprise his character in the film, they were in for a pleasant surprise when the makers announced Saif Ali Khan as the new Bunty! While many were upset with Abhishek’s absence from the film, Saif and Rani too share a great bond and chemistry.

Now, a certain report in Bollywood Bubble has stated that it was actually Kareena Kapoor Khan who pushed Saif into signing a light-hearted film like Bunty Aur Babli 2 after a series of intense drama’s like Sacred Games, Laal Kaptaan and the recently released Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Yes, folks! It was Bebo who apparently called Rani Mukerji and told her that despite his initial hesitation, Saif is ready to be a part of the project. The Bollywood Bubble report states that Kareena thought it was beneficial for Saif’s career at this point to have a big budget and light-hearted YRF release in his kitty.

The rumour mill has also been buzzing that though the makers had approached Abhishek to reprise his character in the film but the Manmarziyaan actor had already given out his dates to filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for his next. The film will see Abhishek playing the character of the notorious assassin Bob Biswas, and it will be a spin-off to the 2012 suspense thriller, Kahaani.

While we are certainly excited to see Saif and Rani reunite after a long hiatus with their last release being Hum Tum, do let us know what do you think about this pair and Kareena’s decision to make Saif sign a YRF release?

