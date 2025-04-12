Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has created history at the box office as it turns the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 with a collection of 62.75 crore* in three days. The film is aiming for a 75 – 80 crore weekend with Sunday numbers flying at the box office!

On the third day, the action comedy registered an occupancy of 55.71% in the theaters, excluding the night shows. The evening shows witnessed a growth with an occupancy of 64% compared to the morning shows, which registered 41.58% occupancy.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Saturday, April 12, Good Bad Ugly earned 18 – 19 crore at the box office, which is significant growth from the previous day’s 15 crore! Sunday numbers will witness further growth!

Ajith Kumar Creates History

Ajith Kumar has created history, owning the first two spots in the list of top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. While Vidaamuyarchi owns the second spot, GBU has now claimed the third spot in the list.

Good Bad Ugly Axes Most Profitable Tamil Film

Good Bad Ugly has axed the entire lifetime collection of the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. The spot is claimed by Vishal Madha Gaja Raja, which was mounted on a budget of 15 crore and earned 48.70 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 224.67%. Good Bad Ugly has pushed Madha Gaja Raja to the number 4 position.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 at the Kollywood Box Office.

Dragon: 102.45 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Good Bad Ugly: 62.75 crore* Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 41.13 crore

* denotes an estimated collection

