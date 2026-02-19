Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer Funky arrived in theatres on February 13, amid low buzz. The Valentine’s Day 2026 release opened to mixed reviews, leading to a constant decline at the box office. Only 31% budget has been recovered so far. Scroll below for the day 6 collection!

Funky Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Funky collected only 47 lakh on day 6. It suffered a 31% drop in the last 24 hours. Amid mid-week blues, it is also competing against Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju. With a lukewarm response, the situation is getting worrisome for KV Anudeep’s directorial.

The total earnings in India have reached only 7.75 crore net after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 9.14 crore. It is heading for another big Valentine’s Day disappointment for Vishwak Sen after Laila. As for Kayadu Lohar, she will be facing an unexpected blow after the success of Dragon and Oru Jaathi Jathakam.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (Telugu net collection) below:

Day 1: 2.2 crore

Day 2: 1.9 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore

Day 4: 85 lakh

Day 5: 68 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Total: 7.75 crore

Funky Budget recovery!

Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar‘s Telugu romantic comedy is reportedly made at a cost of 25 crore. In 6 days, the makers have recovered only 31% of the estimated budget. With daily collections falling below the 50 lakh mark, little hope remains. It still needs 17.25 crore in the kitty to reach the safe zone, which looks out of reach.

Funky Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 7.75 crore

Budget recovery: 31%

India gross: 9.14 crore

Overseas gross: 3.2 crore

Worldwide gross: 12.34 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 27: How Much Does Sunny Deol Starrer Need To Enter 500 Crore Club?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News