Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter gave a lot of hope when it flew high during the second weekend. While the film collected 12 crores on the 2nd Sunday, it collected 11 crores on the 2nd Saturday and 6 crores on the 2nd Friday. Overall, the 2nd weekend registered over 29 crores net collection in India.

Now, according to the early estimates, the film has maintained a steady pace after flying high for the last two days, instilling hopes of probably bringing in decent numbers during the run of weekdays.

Early estimates suggest that Fighter‘s box office collection has witnessed a drop of 45-40% on the second Monday when compared to Friday’s 6 crores. The film has collected in the range of 3.25-3.60 crores, which is a decent hold after a solid second weekend.

Now, with 3.25-3.60 crores, Fighter’s total at the Indian box office stands at 181.25-181.60 crores after 12 days. From here, it seems that the film won’t have a problem entering the 200 crore club but sadly, that would be much below than mammoth expectations the film carried on its shoulders before the release.

On the coming Friday, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will hit the theaters, and Valentine’s week will take over, bringing the chances of Fighter going down at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and others. The war drama has a backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack and was released during the Republic Day weekend.

Milking the patriotic flavor, the film opened at 24.60 crores on day 1 and exploded on day 2 with 41.20 crores but settled down at 27.60 crores on day 3. Despite being high on buzz, the film failed to reach the 100 crore mark in three days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan VS Hrithik Roshan Box Office Day 1: Whopping 237.77% Higher Opening Day Was Registered By ‘Amitabh Bachchan Ka Ladka’ – How Tables Turned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News