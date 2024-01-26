It was predicted in this column that Fighter would take a minimum start of 25 crores at the box office. Well, this is what happened as 24.60 crores came in. Of course that’s a few lakhs lesser but then that’s semantics as more or less the collections are just on the expected lines.

Yes, when the promo of the film was unveiled, it seemed like a 35 crores opening was on the cards. Later the expectations were reset to 30 crores since it was understandable that with a long weekend ahead, audience footfalls would be divided. The advance booking numbers of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer though started giving an indication that the numbers would eventually turn out to be decent, not great, and hence 25 crores was the number on which one started getting.

Thankfully the collections have come in this range since the opening shows right till afternoon made one wonder that how much further ahead of 20 crores would the first day eventually go. Things did start improving due to positive word of mouth amongst audience and advance booking for today started picking up quite well too which were positive indications. That’s what translated into much better occupancy during evening and night shows, and as a result there was a good stretch shown.

The best part for Siddharth Anand film is that today the collections are zooming pretty well which means around 33-35 crores are on the anvil, and that should set the base quite well for the 100 crores mark to be reached by Sunday itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

