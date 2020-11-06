2011’s Delhi Belly has a fan base of its own. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan, the film hasn’t made it to television screens due to its restricted content. Nevertheless, the film is one of the most popular adult films ever made in India. Featuring Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in key roles, the film is helmed by Abhinay Deo.

Made on a controlled budget, the adult comedy emerged as a huge box office success. It made 54 crores in India. Well, this was about the film’s box office performance, but how many of you aware of the fact that initially, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan were supposed to be the part of the project?

Yes, you read that right! Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were to be the part of Delhi Belly. Speaking of Mr. Perfectionist, he liked the character of Nitin but as the role demanded weight gain, the star backed out of it. As per the report in Hindustan Times, Aamir was committed to Rajkumar Hirani after Ghajini, henceforth, he didn’t have that much time to experiment with his body.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, the sources close to Delhi Belly had said, “We had finalised Ranbir for the film but things didn’t work out and so he’s no longer a part of the project. There is not much time left for us to finalise another person for the role since we start shooting in two months maximum. We were happy with Ranbir coming in but you know sometimes things don’t work out. Stars are busy with dates and sometimes something else comes up. We have to get someone fast,” as per DNA.

Contrary to the busy schedule reports, some reports stated that Ranbir Kapoor backed out of the film due to its highly adult content.

Well, so that’s the entire off the screen story of Delhi Belly. No doubt, the film would have been much interesting with Aamir and Ranbir playing the part, but the way Imran, Vir and Kunal have nailed their roles is simply amazing.

