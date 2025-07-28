After racing past several major titles, Brad Pitt’s high-octane Formula One sports drama F1 has now crossed the $500 million milestone at the global box office. It has already outgrossed several 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later. Now, it’s eyeing an iconic sci-fi action blockbuster directed by James Cameron. Read on to find out which film it’s about to overtake, along with F1’s latest box office numbers.

F1 Set To Outgross This James Cameron Blockbuster

That film is none other than James Cameron’s 1991 sci-fi action classic, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which grossed nearly $517 million at the global box office according to Box Office Mojo.

Brad Pitt’s F1 is now on track to surpass the lifetime worldwide earnings of Terminator 2 very soon. Here’s a look at the latest box office breakdown for F1.

F1 Box Office Summary

North America– $165.5 million

International – $344.1 million

Worldwide – $509.7 million

As it stands, F1: The Movie is just roughly $8 million short of Terminator 2’s global box office haul. Given its current momentum, it’s only a matter of time before F1 speeds past this legendary blockbuster.

F1 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

F1: The Movie holds an 83% critics’ score and an outstanding 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Driven by Brad Pitt’s laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski’s kinetic direction, F1 The Movie brings vintage cool across the finish line.” On IMDb, the film has an impressive user rating of 7.9/10. With strong critical reception and overwhelming audience approval, F1 is a must-watch, especially for Brad Pitt fans and anyone who enjoys high-stakes sports dramas.

F1 Trailer

