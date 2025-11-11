Harshvardhan Rane has emerged as a bankable star with the latest romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Milap Zaveri’s directorial was made on a low budget of only 25 crores. It has achieved many milestones in 21 days of its box office journey. But will it achieve one last big feat before wrapping up its theatrical journey? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 21

According to Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat garnered 42 lakhs on day 21. It witnessed a dip of 44% compared to 75 lakhs minted on the third Friday. Despite competition from Thamma, Kantara Chapter 1, and Haq, among others, the romantic drama has maintained a good momentum.

The net box office collection in India reaches 82.20 crores after 21 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 96.99 crores.

Mints impressive profits!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a budget of only 25 crores. In 21 days of its theatrical run, it has raked in returns of 57.20 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Harshvardhan Rane starrer has minted profits of a whopping 229%. It is the 5th most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 after Mahavatar Narsimha (1553.06%), Saiyaara (650.42%), Chhaava (373%), and Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi (271.41%).

Will it achieve one last milestone?

Milap Zaveri‘s directorial is the second highest-grossing romantic Bollywood film of 2025. It has also clocked many other box office milestones. But Harshvardhan Rane will score his first century if Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat enters the 100 crore club. For that, the romantic drama must add 17.80 crores more to the kitty, which will be a challenging feat given the daily collections have dropped below one crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 82.20 crores

ROI: 229%

India gross: 96.99 crores

Overseas gross: 16.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 113.50 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

