Harshvardhan Rane has created history at the Indian box office. Within 24 hours of release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has emerged as his highest-grossing film, surpassing Sanam Teri Kasam’s OG lifetime. The streak of success continues as it has now knocked down 4 Bollywood releases of 2025. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

Advertisement

According to early trends, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat added around 7.50-8.50 crores to the kitty on day 2. It was a regular working day, and the figures were expected to drop after the Diwali boost. But Milap Zaveri’s directorial maintained a good hold with only around 19-28% drop in earnings.

The overall box office collection after two days will land around 17.60-18.60 crores net in India. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made on a reported budget of only 25 crores. At this pace, it is heading towards becoming the next Bollywood blockbuster of 2025. It would be safe to say that romantic films are the trend of the season, with another big victory after Saiyaara.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) here:

Day 1: 10.10 crores

Day 2: 7.50-8.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 17.60-18.60 crores (estimates)

Is now Harshvardhan Rane’s #1 OG grosser!

Harshvardhan Rane is gradually winning credibility at the box office. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has now emerged as his highest-grossing film, as far as the original runs are concerned. Within 24 hours of its release, the romantic drama surpassed the lifetime of Sanam Teri Kasam (9 crores).

However, it is to be noted that Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in 2025, adding 35.55 crores more to its kitty. Its lifetime, including the re-run, stands at 44.55 crores. So Harshvardhan Rane is yet to deliver his all-time highest grosser, which will happen in the next few days!

Beats 4 Bollywood films of 2025

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is on a record-breaking spree. Within 48 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores), The Bhootnii (12.52 crores), Crazxy (14.03 crores), and Badass Ravikumar (13.78 crores).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2: Beats Thamma To Record #8 Morning Occupancy Of 2025 – Unstoppable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News