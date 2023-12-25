Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki is enjoying a pleasant run at the Indian box office. Of course, a lot was expected from the debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani, but whatever collection is coming in is still good enough if we look at it in isolation. Now, let’s find out how the film performed on day 5, i.e., Christmas day.

Released on 21st December, Dunki opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the collection has been good so far. In fact, the film witnessed growth on Saturday and Sunday, thus making it clear that the content has found acceptance among family audiences. In case of rejection, the film would have gone flat right on Friday. But here, it’s another success story of the year in the making.

Day 5 status of Dunki

Talking about day 5, Dunki was expected to score higher or at least stay close to what it earned on Sunday (30.70 crores). Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, and the collection on Christmas day is heading towards 22-24 crores. The film has clearly underperformed, and to some extent, it’s totally understood.

On Sunday, the Monday curse didn’t come into play, and occupancies throughout the country remained strong. Today, though evening occupancies were really good, there has been a nationwide dip in night shows as tomorrow is a regular working day.

Dunki recovers its budget!

The good thing is that Dunki has entered the safe zone at the Indian box office, as the reported budget of 120 crores has been recovered. The 5-day total is standing at 127.63-129.63 crores at the Indian box office. From here, the film will be emerging as a success story.

Biggest litmus test is on Tuesday

The real test begins tomorrow as the extended Christmas weekend comes to an end. The minimum expectation from Dunki would be to stay above the 10 crore mark. Anything above 12 crores will be a solid hold on weekdays. If this litmus test is passed, the film will need to stay steady on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. After that, there will be a jump in collection on Saturday and Sunday.

As of now, entering the 200-crore club is an easy task for Dunki. Let’s see what happens over the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes 2nd Bollywood Actor To Deliver A Hat-Trick Of 100 Crore Films In Post-COVID Era After Ranbir Kapoor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News