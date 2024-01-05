Bollywood’s last major release of 2023, Dunki, has turned out to be a successful affair at the Indian box office and ended the year on a positive note for the industry. After crossing the 200 crore mark, the film maintained a steady pace, and here’s how it performed on day 15, i.e., second Thursday!

The first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani was highly anticipated. However, when the film arrived in theatres, it was welcomed with mixed reactions by both critics and audiences. It did affect the box office run but still, this dream collaboration has emerged as a winner.

Dunki’s 200 crore triumph & steady run

Dunki benefited from Christmas and New Year festivities. As a result, it even sustained a massy film like Salaar, which too is doing well in the Hindi belt. Recently, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer entered the 200 crore club and is moving ahead steadily after a drop.

Dunki crosses Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 15 days!

On the second Wednesday(day 14), Dunki earned 3.50 crores, and on day 15, with another regular drop, the film did a business of 2.70-3 crores, as per early trends flowing in. Considering the estimates, the collection at the Indian box office stands at 208.78-209.08 crores.

Within a theatrical run of 15 days, Dunki has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores). The next target is Salman’s Bharat (211.07 crores).

In the next few days, the film will cross the collection of Chennai Express (227 crores) to become Shah Rukh Khan’s 3rd highest net grosser of all time at the Indian box office. Before wrapping up the lifetime run, it will also cross Kick (233 crores) and The Kerala Story (238.27 crores).

Rajkumar Hirani makes huge gains!

After Dunki entered the 200 crore club at the Indian box office, Rajkumar Hirani got more points in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking and he even surpassed Siddharth Anand to get placed in the second position. Rohit Shetty is at the top.

Hirani getting placed in the second position seems to be short-term, as Anand’s Fighter is releasing this month. With Fighter, he’ll definitely look to beat Hirani. Click here to know more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Hanu Man Trailer Impact At The Box Office Day 1: All Set For A Good Start With A Chance Of Hitting Double-Digit Score On Opening Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News