Pradeep Ranganathan has delivered a hat-trick of success at the box office. The Tamil romantic-comedy Dude has gained a hit verdict with staggering profits of 106%. Despite that, Mythri Movie Makers’ production will miss out on 3 major records. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dude Box Office Collection Day 18

According to Sacnilk, Dude added 21 lakhs to the kitty on the third Monday. It witnessed a 47.5% drop on day 18 compared to 40 lakhs garnered on last Friday.

The net box office collection in India reaches 72.20 crores after 18 days. Including taxes, the total comes to 85.19 crores.

Dude was made on a budget of 35 crores. It has attained over 2X the returns, but will still miss three major box office records:

#4 Tamil grosser of 2025

Keerthiswaran‘s directorial is currently the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It was chasing the domestic lifetime of Vidaamuyarchi (81.58 crores) to steal the fourth spot. But it is nearing its saturation, and the target will remain out of reach.

Will also miss out on beating Vidaamuyarchi worldwide

Dude has garnered a healthy collection of 28.25 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total accumulates to 113.44 crores. Unfortunately, the Tamil romantic-comedy will lag by around 23 crores from becoming the #4 Kollywood grosser of 2025 globally. Vidaamuyarchi holds the title with a global lifetime of 136.41 crores.

Mamitha’s #1 Kollywood grosser!

Dude is Mamitha Baiju’s second highest-grossing film of all time. It was expected to surpass Premalu (75.64 crores) and topple the list. That may also not be possible anymore.

Dude Box Office Summary (18 days)

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 72.2 crores

India Gross: 85.19 crores

ROI: 106%

Overseas gross: 28.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 113.44 crores

Verdict: Hit

