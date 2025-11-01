Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, gave a much-needed stability to Kollywood after big films like Coolie and Madharaasi failed to deliver at the Indian box office. It comfortably emerged as a clean hit, and now, it is pushing the tally ahead. However, it might fall short of big expectations as the pace of the film has significantly slowed down. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

The Kollywood romantic comedy film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it still dominated the number game. It was released alongside Bison and Diesel, but due to good pre-release hype and decent word of mouth, it stayed much ahead at the ticket windows. Of course, Diwali holidays played a significant role in providing a major boost in collections. As a result, it comfortably became a hit, but it won’t achieve the new heights it was destined to reach.

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

Dude registered a solid start of 9.75 crores, and although it suffered drops after the Diwali festive season ended, it managed to reach an impressive total of 56.55 crores by the end of the first week. However, after the opening week, it suffered massive drops and failed to earn a substantial amount. On the third Friday, day 15, it dropped further and earned just 40 lakh, showing a decline of 63.63% from day 14’s 1.1 crores.

Overall, Dude has earned an estimated 70.6 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 83.3 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.55 crores

Week 2 – 13.65 crores

Day 15 – 40 lakh

Total – 70.6 crores

Premalu to remain unbeaten?

With an unexpected slowdown, the Kollywood rom-com is unlikely to cover a long distance, and it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 80 crores. It might even struggle to reach the 75 crore milestone if weekday drops are huge. With this, it seems that the film won’t become Mamitha Baiju’s highest-grosser at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Premalu is Mamitha’s top grosser with a net collection of 75.64 crores, and Dude might fall short of beating it.

