Mythri Movie Makers’ Tamil romantic comedy Dude is already a box office success. It is all set to gain the hit verdict with 100% returns in less than two weeks. That’s not it; Pradeep Ranganathan has also found his second highest-grossing film ever. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dude Box Office Collection Day 12

According to Sacnilk, Dude garnered 1.34 crores on the second discounted Tuesday. It remained on similar lines as 1.35 crores minted on the previous day. There’s competition from Bison Kaalamaadan but Keerthiswaran’s directorial is the leading choice of audience.

The net earnings in India reach 68.09 crores in only 8 days. Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is made on a budget of only 35 crores. It has already raked in profits of 97% in the kitty and will soon gain the ‘hit’ verdict as it earns double its investment.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1 – 56.5 crores

Day 8 – 2 crores

Day 9 – 3.4 crores

Day 10 – 3.5 crores

Day 11 – 1.35 crores

Day 12 – 1.34 crores

Total – 68.09 crores

Now Pradeep Ranganathan’s #2 highest-grosser!

Pradeep Ranganathan has hit a hat-trick of success with Love Today, Dragon, and now Dude. The latest romantic-comedy has now become his sceond highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. However, conquering the #1 spot by beating Dragon will not be possible, as it will not be able to enter the 100 crore club in its lifetime.

Take a look at Pradeep Ranganathan’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection) below:

Dragon: 102.55 crores Dude: 68.09 crores Love Today: 66.57 crores

Dude Box Office Summary Day 12

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 68.09 crores

India Gross: 80.34 crores

ROI: 97%

Overseas gross: 27.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 107.74 crores

Verdict: Plus

