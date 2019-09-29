Dream Girl Box Office: With 301.66% ROI, It Becomes 5th Most Profitable Film Of 2019

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer recent comedy film Dream Girl is doing fantastic business all over. On its 16th day run, the film earned 6.30 crores taking the 120.50 crores.

In Koimoi’s All Time Highest Grossers Chart, Dream Girl has just crossed the lifetime business of films like Baahubali: The Beginning. But, that’s not it, the film is also breaking records of this year’s most profitable films.

Made on a budget of 30 crores, Dream Girl has made a profit of 90.50 crores in 16 days which means an ROI% of 301.66. This means the film has just crossed Badla’s ROI of 300.09% to become 5th most profitable film of 2019 so far.

The next targets of Dream Girl are The Tashkent Files (318.75%), Mission Mangal (344.80%) & Kabir Singh (363.73%) and it will be interesting to see how many of them it can cross.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz among others.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be taking a longish break from work to spend time with wife Tahira and their two children.

“I don’t know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more,” the actor informed, adding: “All of last year and most of this year I was shooting four back-to-back films. So this past one year was really tough. But now I am taking care of it, and I will strike a balance. I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!