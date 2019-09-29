What If Kangana Ranaut Wakes Up As Hrithik Roshan? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say

Hrithik Roshan is in the news lately for his “War” with Tiger Shroff, but his War with alleged ex Kangana Ranaut is not coming to an end.

Recently at a media summit when Kangana was asked what will she do if she wakes up as Hrithik Roshan, she had a pretty interesting answer.

A little uncomfortable Kangana answered the question and said that as Hrithik, she will say sorry to Kangana. “So whatever has happened between us, whatever karma that we have exchanged, I will call Kangana and I will tell her that I am sorry for what I did” she said.

When asked the same question about Salman she said that she laughingly said that she will pull the ears of media. “Main media walon ke kaan kheechungi, because they are okay if Salman does it and if I say it then it’s not okay.”

Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya which couldn’t do well at the Box Office. Her next films are Panga, Dhaakad & the biopic of Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi

Recently Kangana Ranaut underwent prosthetic measurements in the US to play the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

Posting on Twitter pictures in which the actress is seen covered in prosthetic glue, Kangana’s sister Rangoli wrote, “This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor. Kangana so calm in something, which is so suffocating for us to even watch.”

Hollywood-based prosthetics expert Jason Collins, renowned for films such as Captain Marvel and Blade Runner 2049, is working on Kangana’s look.

The film is being directed by A.L. Vijay, and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R.

