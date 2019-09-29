“I Had Advised Chiranjeevi Not To Join Politics, But He Didn’t Pay Heed”: Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Surender Reddy’s directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films this year. The makers and the actors of the film are busy these days promoting the magnum opus which is on verge of its release. Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi who will be seen together sharing space on the big screen for the very first time had a gala time in an interview conducted by Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

In the interview, Big.B and Chiranjeevi shared their early days in the film industry, the rapport which they share off the screen and many other interesting topics including politics. During the interaction, Chiranjeevi said that he very often feels that joining politics was one of his wrong decisions, to which the Sholay actor replied that he had advised Indra actor not to join politics but the latter back then didn’t pay heed. Shahenshah had the same advice to Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan and Superstar Rajinikanth too but they were too passionate about politics and went on to join the field.

As Amitabh said, “One day he said, “Sir you know, I think that I need to join politics.” I said sir please don’t make that mistake. I have told Rajni the same thing but he never listens. He says ‘I don’t know what to do sir’. Then I said please don’t do this. Anyhow he went in, so he said, ‘I am sorry sir but I have gone in now’. Then after sometime, he came out and said, ‘but I have come out of it now’.”

To which Chiranjeevi added, “Yes. Now we are regretting.”

Talking about Big B and Chiranjeevi starrer, the film will hit the big screen on 2nd October in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film also has Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupati, Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

The film is been produced by Ram Charan under Konidela production company.

